PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 521,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $4,251,000.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 184,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,116. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.