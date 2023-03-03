PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

