Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.02 and traded as low as $13.63. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 385,983 shares traded.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after purchasing an additional 295,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.