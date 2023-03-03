PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 3rd

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NRGX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.62. 9,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

