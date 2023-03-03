PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
PGP opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
