PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

PGP opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

