PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 49,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,009 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

