PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 6,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

