Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $243.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

