Piper Sandler Downgrades Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $488.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

