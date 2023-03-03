Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.49. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 169,666 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,368,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,555 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

