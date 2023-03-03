Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Insider Purchases A$52,080.00 in Stock

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Rating) insider Guy Strapp bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,080.00 ($35,189.19).

Platinum Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Platinum Investment Management alerts:

Platinum Investment Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Platinum Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Platinum Investment Management

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.