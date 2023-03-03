Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

