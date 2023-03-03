Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Playtika has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 161.15%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 1,250.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 515,898 shares during the period.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.