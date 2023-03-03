PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Down 3.4% This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $94,517.24 and approximately $537,538.30 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $194.92 or 0.00869577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

