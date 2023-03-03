Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $959.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

