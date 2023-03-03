Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 154,600 Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Stock

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,607,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

GIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. GigCapital5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigCapital5

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.