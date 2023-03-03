Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the January 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $631,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. M3F Inc. increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 166,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 135,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 227,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, Compass Point lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PDLB stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

