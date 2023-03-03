Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Portillo’s Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,908. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.10.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
