Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Portillo’s Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,908. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

About Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $85,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

