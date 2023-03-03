POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE PKX opened at $64.53 on Thursday. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

