POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
POSCO Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE PKX opened at $64.53 on Thursday. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
