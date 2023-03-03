PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

PPL Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

