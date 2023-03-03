Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
