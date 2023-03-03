Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

About Precision BioSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 216,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 179,328 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

