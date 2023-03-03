Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $59.01

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $57.79. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 33,807 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

