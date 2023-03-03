Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock opened at GBX 144.33 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.46. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 141 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 202 ($2.44).
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
