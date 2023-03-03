Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Primo Water Price Performance
Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Primo Water
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.