Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $34.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 21,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

