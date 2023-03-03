Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.72-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.86-6.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,794. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

