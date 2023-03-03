Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

