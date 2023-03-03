Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 99,883 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 23,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,814. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

