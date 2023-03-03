ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,971.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

