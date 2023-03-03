Prom Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $85.22 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00020941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00040474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00219696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,299.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7096729 USD and is down -7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,738,181.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

