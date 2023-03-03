Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Property Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
