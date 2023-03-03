ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CFO Purchases $21,100.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,506.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00.
ProPetro Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
