ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CFO Purchases $21,100.00 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,506.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00.

ProPetro Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 70,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 160.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 737,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

