ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.75

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.75 and traded as high as $50.93. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

