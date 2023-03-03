ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Price Performance

NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $26.28. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

