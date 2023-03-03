ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $32.39

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $31.42. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 1,314,548 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 701,601 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

