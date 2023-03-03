Proton Trading Down 12.5% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $23.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00423214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.84 or 0.28606481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,521,700,455 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

