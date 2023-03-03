Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUM opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €82.12 ($87.36).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

