Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,164. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

