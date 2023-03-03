Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 3,148,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,569. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

