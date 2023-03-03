Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

