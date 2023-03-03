Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$136.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$134.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.74%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

