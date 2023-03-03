Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reduced by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

