Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,641,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 4,953,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,174.7 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

QUBSF stock remained flat at $4.08 during trading on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

