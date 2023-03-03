Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $51.79 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00013394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $313.98 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.12 or 0.07021200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024502 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,558,068 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.