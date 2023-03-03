QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.09

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 10612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Rating)

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.