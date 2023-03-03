QuarkChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.41 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $55.41 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

