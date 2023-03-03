QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $88.80. 155,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,419. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
