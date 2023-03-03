Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

