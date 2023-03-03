Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,783. The firm has a market cap of $323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,723.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,829,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,061,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

