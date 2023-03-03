RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Up 1.8%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.17). 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 39,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

RA International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.67. The company has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.